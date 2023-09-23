Gujarat govt announces relief package for farmers in districts affected by floods due to Narmada river

For perennial crops, the assistance will be Rs 15,000 per hectare in addition to Rs 22,500 paid as per the SDRF norms. Similarly, for 33 per cent or more of perennial horticultural crops uprooted or fallen per hectare, the farmers will be eligible for an assistance of Rs 1,02,500 in addition to Rs 22,500 paid as per SDRF norms, it said.