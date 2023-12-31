Gujarat govt issue guidelines for GIFT City liquor law exemption rules

Ahmedabad: About a week after it decided to exempt GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) area in Gandhinagar from liquor prohibition law, the Bhupendra Patel government on Saturday issued a set of rules which will be applicable for hotels/restaurants desiring to serve liquor and their consumers.

To get a liquor license for a "wine and dine" facility, one will have to pay Rs 1 lakh per annum and Rs 2 lakh security deposit. The license can be given for one year which can be renewed for up to five years at a time. The license for serving liquor will be applicable in the approved wine and dine facility area only.

They will be allowed to serve liquor only to those having liquor access permits (LAP), which will be issued to the employees of GIFT City and to temporary permit holders, who will be authorised visitors. These permits will be issued to those who have attained 21 years of age.

The rules state Recommending Officers will have to prepare a list of employees desiring to get LAP and send the list to the Authorised Officer.

"The Authorized Officer shall send the approved list to the Authorized Person(s); Superintendent of Prohibition & Excise and Recommending Officer. The Authorized Officer shall issue Liquor Access Permit cards on the basis of the approved list of employees and send the same to the Recommending Officer," states the rule.

The Authorised Officer here means officers approved by the managing director of GIFT City. While names of Recommending Officers are required to be approved by Authorised Officers.

Similarly for visitors, the Recommending officer shall prepare a list to obtain Temporary Permit. "One Liquor Access Permit holder of the concerned Company/Organization/Unit shall be required to accompany such Visitor(s) in the Wine and Dine area," the rule says.

According to new rules, LAP will be issued for two years which can be renewed for two years at a time at a cost of Rs1000 per annum. "Meanwhile, if the permit holder ceases to be an employee of Company/Organization/Unit at GIFT City, the permit shall stand cancelled," the rule issued by the state government stated. The liquor license for visitors will be valid for only one day but can be issued fresh permits for the same visitor or visitors as and when required.

Earlier on December 22, the state government announced lifting liquor laws from GIFT city in order "to create global business ecosystem" for "investors, technical experts, national and international firms."

The GIFT City, being developed in the lines of Dubai and Singapore, is one of the most ambitious projects of the state government started by PM Modi during his tenure as CM of Gujarat.

"The persons working at or visiting (for Official Purpose) the area of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), from the provisions of the section 40,40A and 40B of the Gujarat Prohibition Act, 1949; and (2) The F.L. III Licensees, from the provisions of Sections 33, 34, 43 and 58A of the Gujarat Prohibition Act, 1949 (herein after referred to as the Act) and from the provisions of rules 5, 25, 63, 64, 64-A and 64-B of the Bombay Foreign Liquor Rules, 1953," read a notification issued by the government exempting GIFT City from the liquor laws.

Since its formation in 1960, Gujarat has been practicing complete liquor prohibition for being the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi. In 2017, the state government made the liquor laws more stringent with punishment of upto 10 years for manufacturing, purchasing, selling or transporting liquor along with fine of Rs 5 lakh. Earlier, the maximum punishment was only for three years.

The final authority for "interpreting" the new rules will be "GIFT Facilitation Committee" chaired by Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department and comprising other state government and GIFT City officials.

Anyone desiring to obtain license to serve liquor will have to apply to Superintendent of Prohibition and Excise, Gandhinagar and after verification, the officer will send a proposal with recommendation through the Director to the GIFT Facilitation Committee for appropriate decision. After the committee's approval the superintendent will issue the license.