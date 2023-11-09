PM Modi degree: Gujarat HC rejects Delhi CM Kejriwal's review petition

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat high court Thursday dismissed the petition of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal seeking review of the high court's judgement which set aside the direction of chief information commission (CIC) to provide him certificates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi academic degrees and imposed a fine Rs25,000 on him for seeking the degrees persistently.

The bench of justice Biren Vaishnav dismissed the review application of Kejriwal. The copy of the order is awaited. The Delhi CM had moved the court seeking stay of the execution of the judgement passed on March 31. In this judgement, justice Vaishnav while quashing CIC direction had held that "in absence of any larger public interest" the educational degrees of PM Modi were exempted from disclosure under RTI act.

The court also imposed a cost of Rs25,000 on Kejriwal for seeking such information through RTI "persistently." The order mentioned based on oral submission of GU that the degree was publicly accessible on its website. In the review application, the AAP leader said that he had never "persisted" for PM's degree as he didn't file any RTI application for the degree.