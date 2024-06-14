Gujarat High Court stays OTT release of 'Maharaj' featuring Aamir Khan's son

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has stayed the release of Maharaj, the debut film of Bollywood star Aamir Khan's son Junaid, on Netflix after followers of Pushtimarg, a Vaishnava sect of Hinduism, claimed that it would hurt their religious sentiments.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sangeeta Vishen on Thursday passed an order against the film slated for release on Netflix on Friday.

The bench also issued notices to the Centre, Netflix and Yash Raj Films, which has produced the film, and posted the matter for further hearing on June 18.

Eight members of the Pushtimarg sect filed a petition against the release after they came across articles about the film, apparently based on the famous Maharaj Libel Case of 1862.

The petitioners have claimed that their religious sentiments would be "seriously hurt" if the movie is permitted to be released, and it is likely to affect public order and incite violence against followers of the sect.

Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Mihir Joshi submitted that the film was based on the "Libel Case of 1862", which was heard and decided by British judges.

He further said that a reference was made to the excerpts from the court's judgment containing scandalous and defamatory language, which affects followers of the sect.