Gujarat news wrap 2023: The year saw Rahul Gandhi's conviction & Biparjoy cyclone leave trail of destruction

The year also gave several reasons for the residents of Gujarat to cheer with the inclusion of the state's traditional dance form Garba in the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO, inauguration of the Surat Diamond Bourse and two Australia-based universities setting up their campuses in Gandhinagar-based GIFT City among other things.