Gujarat officer kidnapped for Rs 50 lakh ransom, two arrested

According to the police, R K Vasava, posted in Palanpur, Banaskantha district, as Assistant Commissioner, Industries was on his way to Himmatnagar for some personal work.

Somewhere near Giyod village highway four people stopped his car in broad daylight. They dragged him out and forced him into their car.

Police added that locals witnessed the incident and informed them, after which they swung into action. Officials from Gandhinagar district police's Local Crime Branch (LCB), Special Operation Group (SOG), among others started to locate the kidnappers.

The kidnappers' car was spotted near Vijapur-Mansa road. The team managed to stop it after a minor collision between them and kidnapper's vehicles.

Police rescued Vasava and arrested the two alleged kidnappers identified as Bhiku Bharwad, a resident of Bhavnagar and Rohit Thakor from Banaskantha.

During interrogation the kidnappers releaved that they were working for Bhavnagar resident Hitesh Bharwad alias Budho. Police said that Budho knew Vasava since his posting in Bhavnagar a few years ago.

"The kidnappers were demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh. We are trying to apprehend the two other accused including the mastermind. As on today, we have registered an FIR with the Chiloda police station," Gandhinagar district superintendent of police Ravi Teja Vasamsetty told DH.

The cops said that Budho has been allegedly threatening Vasava for money for quite some time. Recently, he came to know that Vasava was to retire on June 30 and would receive retirement benefits. Therefore, he planned to abduct and force him to pay ransom.