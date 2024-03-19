Gujarat University attack incident shows we are not fully aware of our traditions: Kerala Governor

Gandhinagar: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said incidents like the attack on foreign students allegedly for offering namaz in the Gujarat University's hostel block indicate people of the country are still not fully aware of its traditions and cultural heritage.

Khan made the remarks while talking to reporters on Monday at the Central University of Gujarat in Gandhinagar where he was invited to speak in a national conference on 'Indian Knowledge Tradition'.

Queried on the attack, he said, "Such incidents indicate we are still not fully aware of our own traditions and cultural heritage. Conferences like this will help us in understanding what our traditions are." In his address, Khan said though people follow different faiths and traditions, they are ultimately united by their soul.

"We all might be having different ways of expressing our devotion. My language, skin colour as well as customs and traditions may also differ from yours. Still, we all are united by our soul, that is what the Indian knowledge tradition teaches us," he said.