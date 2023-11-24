Gujarat woman assaults Dalit ex-employee, forces him to hold slipper in mouth for demanding wage

A businesswoman, her brother and four of her employees were booked for allegedly assaulting her former employee, a Dalit youth, for asking his salary for 16 days.

The accused woman allegedly forced the victim to hold her footwear in his mouth and apologise for asking for his pending wages.

According to the FIR, Nilesh Dalsaniya, 21, was assaulted by Vibhuti Patel, her brother Om, Parikshit Patel, manager of the firm, and three others. Dalsariya has alleged that he was dragged to the terrace of the office and beaten up with belts, kicked and punched by the accused persons.

Vibhuti Patel, alias Raniba, runs Raniba Industries which deals with manufacturing and export of tiles in Morbi.