Gujarat's first FIR under new criminal law is against street vendor for obstructing bus depot's entrance

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat police registered 13 FIRs under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the new criminal law replacing colonial Indian Penal Code (IPC), by Monday evening. The first FIR registered in state capital Gandhinagar pertains to obstruction of road, which was lodged at 1:15 am, against a street vendor.
The FIR in Gandhinagar's sector-7 was registered on a complaint filed by a constable Umeshkumar Ambalal against Vishal Rajput for leaving his snack (pakoda) handcart in front of the entrance of a state transport bus depot in sector-11. The FIR reads that the complaint was filed against Rajput for leaving his closed handcart at the entrance which was hindering passengers' movement.
FIR states that Rajput was called at the spot and the case was registered under section 285 after he failed to give satisfactory answers. The section under BNS reads, "Whoever, by doing any act, or by omitting to take order with any property in his possession or under his charge, causes danger, obstruction or injury to any person in any public way or public line of navigation, shall be punished, with fine which may extend to five thousand rupees."
Director General of Police, Vikas Sahay told DH that by Monday 6 pm, a total of 13 FIRs had been registered under the new law. Gandhinagar police registered four FIRs, Narmada district 3, among others.
"The first FIR was registered at around 1 am under section 285 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS)," Sahay said. When asked if there were hiccups, he said, "We haven't faced any problem so far because for the past three to four months we have been training our police force for this day. Also, we have been filing our FIRs through eGujcop (an integrated IT system which connects all police stations and other home departments), which has helped a great deal. eGujcop is totally in sync with the new system."
From July 1, the BNS along with Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam have replaced colonial era's Indian Penal Code or IPC, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Indian Evidence Act, respectively.
Published 01 July 2024, 16:16 IST