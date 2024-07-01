Gujarat's first FIR under new criminal law is against street vendor for obstructing bus depot's entrance

FIR states that Rajput was called at the spot and the case was registered under section 285 after he failed to give satisfactory answers. The section under BNS reads, "Whoever, by doing any act, or by omitting to take order with any property in his possession or under his charge, causes danger, obstruction or injury to any person in any public way or public line of navigation, shall be punished, with fine which may extend to five thousand rupees."

Director General of Police, Vikas Sahay told DH that by Monday 6 pm, a total of 13 FIRs had been registered under the new law. Gandhinagar police registered four FIRs, Narmada district 3, among others.