Gujarat's 'Garba' dance gets included in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list

Ahmedabad: Gujarat's 'Garba', a popular dance form performed in community circles, has been included in the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity by UNESCO.
The decision was taken under the provisions of the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage during the 18th meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, in Kasane, Botswana on Tuesday.
UNESCO (United Nations Educations, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) on its website described Garba as "a ritualistic and devotional dance that is performed on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Navaratri, which is dedicated to the worship of the feminine energy or ‘Shakti’."
It further says, "Garba fosters social equality by diluting socio-economic, gender and religious structures. It continues to be inclusive of diverse and marginalised communities, thus strengthening social bonds."
Following the announcement, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel posted on X (formerly Twitter) said, "The Garba is a unique manifestation of worshiping the divine feminine - the primordial Goddess. Garba's inclusion in the @UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list is truly a proud moment for Gujarat and India. It is an honour given by the world to the ancient culture of India."
Patel also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government "for efforts to highlight" India's age-old heritage and culture on the global stage.
Union tourism and culture minister G Kishan Reddy also posted on X which read, "Garba of Gujarat is the 15th ICH element from India to join this list. This inscription underscores Garba's pivotal role as a unifying force that fosters social and gender inclusivity."