Gujarat's 'Garba' dance gets included in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list

Ahmedabad: Gujarat's 'Garba', a popular dance form performed in community circles, has been included in the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity by UNESCO.

The decision was taken under the provisions of the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage during the 18th meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, in Kasane, Botswana on Tuesday.

UNESCO (United Nations Educations, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) on its website described Garba as "a ritualistic and devotional dance that is performed on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Navaratri, which is dedicated to the worship of the feminine energy or ‘Shakti’."