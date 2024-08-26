Heavy rains pound Gujarat inundating low-lying areas; three dead, hundreds shifted to safer places

Morbi: Incessant heavy showers battered several parts of Gujarat on Monday, inundating low-lying areas, with three persons dying and seven missing in rain-related incidents and hundreds shifted to safer places.

The administration is geared up for more showers as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rains with isolated extremely heavy rains in several districts of the state till Thursday morning.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a virtual meeting with district collectors, superintendents of police, and senior civic officials of all major cities to review the current situation.

The state education department has declared a holiday for primary schools across the state on Tuesday.

Seven persons are missing after a trolley tractor carrying them got swept away while passing through an overflowing causeway in Halvad taluka of Morbi district.

According to officials, they remained untraceable despite a nearly 20-hour search operation involving the National and State Disaster Response Forces (NDRF and SDRF).