Mallikarjun Kharge demands high-level probe into Air India plane crash

<p>Kalaburagi: Expressing shock and grief over the horrific Air India plane crash on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said there are reports that some passengers were in a hurry to leave for England and exerted pressure on crew for an early take-off and hence, the incident should be investigated by a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge. </p>.<p>Kharge said that the plane crashed into the ground within a few minutes of taking off and demanded a high-level probe into the mishap. "Was there a technical fault in this? Did the pilot make a mistake? Was there pressure from the passengers? Was there any negligence on the part of anyone? The government should order an investigation by a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge to look into all these aspects, he said.</p>.<p>Expressing condolences for the deceased passengers, he said that the central government should bear the responsibility for it and those injured in the tragedy should be given proper treatment. </p>.<p>He took to X account to express his condolences to families of those who died in the crash and urged party workers to provide all support to the victims and their loved ones.</p>.<p>"Absolutely shocked to know about the devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat where several passengers and crew members were on board. It's heart-wrenching to see the horrific visuals. Our heartfelt sympathies, thoughts and prayers with the families of the passengers, pilot and the crew," he said in a post on X.</p>