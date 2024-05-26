'Man-made disaster': Gujarat HC takes cognisance of Rajkot gaming zone fire, issues notices

Noting that Rajkot gaming zone fire incident was a "man-made disaster", a special bench of Gujarat High Court on Sunday took suo motu cognisance of the case and issued notices to state government and municipal corporations seeking information on the provisions under which these gaming zones are functioning.

At least 27 people including children were killed in the massive fire on Saturday at a gaming zone in TRP Mall in Rajkot. The death toll is likely to rise.

"Prima facie, a man made disaster has occurred where innocent lives of children have been lost and families are grieving the loss of lives in their respective families," the special bench led by justice Biren Vaishnav noted citing newspapers reports.