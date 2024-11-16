Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Mega Gujarat drug haul: Eight foreign nationals remanded in 4-day police custody

Methamphetamine or meth, a synthetic recreational variety of narcotics, worth Rs 2,500-3,500 crore was seized, NCB officials had informed on Friday.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 17:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2024, 17:07 IST
India NewsGujaratDrug

Follow us on :

Follow Us