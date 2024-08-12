Months after his seniors' arrests in game zone fire case, Rajkot fire officer held for accepting bribe for NOC

Ahmedabad: Barely three months after a fire accident killed 27 people including many children at a popular game zone in Rajkot and his seniors were arrested, the in-charge chief fire officer of Rajkot was caught red-handed for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh for issuing no objection certification (NOC) for fire safety.

ACB officials said that they arrested Anilkumar becharbhai Maru,a class-one officer and in-charge chief fire officer of Rajkot Municipal Corporation (AMC). They said that Maru was seeking a bribe from the complainant for issuing fire NOC for a building in the city.