Months after Rajkot fire that killed 27, Gujarat government brings rules for gaming zones

These regulations deal with road width, minimum area, building height, parking, safety measures, and various types of required NOCs (No Objection Certificates). Additionally, for independent gaming activity plots, specific provisions have been made to prioritize public safety, such as separate entry and exit points, emergency exits, and designated refuge areas.

The new regulation mandates "revised permission, in line with the updated guidelines, must be acquired before commencing any construction work or using the existing property, even if previous development or BU permissions have been granted." Besides, under the new rules, the gaming sites must display prominently certificates such BU (Building Use), fire NOC, and all other required licenses.

Earlier, the government had told the Gujarat High Court that it would incorporate such gaming zones into CGDCR 2017. The high court, which took suo motu cognisance of the tragic incident in Rajkot on May 27, was told by the state that there were over 100 gaming zones which have come up over the past several years in all major cities.