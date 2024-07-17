NIV confirms first death due to Chandipura virus in Gujarat; suspected death toll rises to 14

When contacted, a senior health officer in Gandhinagar said that the suspected deaths due to the virus has reached up to 14 out of 29 cases. The death includes patients who came from outside the state including neighbouring Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

"These are all suspected cases except the one which has been confirmed positive. Since children are dying and looking at the severity of the spread, we have deployed teams to create awareness. A meeting with the health minister is also scheduled to be held on Thursday in this regard," the officer told DH.

The 15 suspected deaths have been reported from Aravalli (3, of which one case has been confirmed, Sabarkantha (2), Morbi (2), one each in Mahisagar, Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Panchmahal, Rajkot, Surendranagar, among others. So far, 14 districts and cities of Gujarat have reported the suspected cases.

According to a health bulletin issued by the state government, two patients, each from Udaipur in Rajasthan and Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, have also died.