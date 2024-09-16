PM Modi chairs meet of Shree Somnath Trust during Gujarat visit

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of Shree Somnath Trust in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar in his capacity as its chairperson, an official said on Monday.

The Trust manages the world famous Somnath Temple in the state, a PIB release informed.

The meeting was held at Raj Bhavan on Sunday night and the PM took stock of the developmental works being undertaken by the Trust, it said.