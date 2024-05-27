Rajkot game zone tragedy: Sparks from welding work on 'piles' of inflammable material may have caused fire

The Rajkot fire tragedy, which the Gujarat High Court called a "man-made disaster", could have been caused by sparks from a welding machine.

The preliminary investigations depending upon the CCTV footage tells that the fire could have been started by sparks from a welding machine that landed on piles of inflammable material.

The Indian Express quoted Rajkot Collector Prabhav Joshi, confirming that welding work was under way on the gaming zone's floor below which "piles of foam sheets, plastic mattresses and thermocol were stored" and apparently flame from the welding machine fell on the material that led to the fire.