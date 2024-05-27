Rajkot game zone tragedy: Sparks from welding work on 'piles' of inflammable material may have caused fire

The Rajkot fire tragedy, which the Gujarat High Court called a "man-made disaster", could have been caused by sparks from a welding machine.
The preliminary investigations depending upon the CCTV footage tells that the fire could have been started by sparks from a welding machine that landed on piles of inflammable material.
The Indian Express quoted Rajkot Collector Prabhav Joshi, confirming that welding work was under way on the gaming zone's floor below which "piles of foam sheets, plastic mattresses and thermocol were stored" and apparently flame from the welding machine fell on the material that led to the fire.
Joshi also added that inflammable material like petrol and diesel, for go-karts and generators, were likely present at the site of the accident.
"But since we could not find any proof of containers in which these might have been stored, we cannot be certain," he told the IE.
Another official had earlier told the publication that the fire might have been caused by a short-circuit.
The Gujarat government on Monday ordered the suspension of five officials, including two police inspectors and civic staff, with immediate effect for negligence in connection with the Rajkot game zone fire which claimed 27 lives.
The officials have been held responsible "for their gross negligence in allowing this game zone to operate without necessary approvals," stated a government release.
Notably, it has emerged the facility, where the blaze erupted on Saturday, was operated without the fire NOC (no objection certificate).
(With PTI inputs)
Published 27 May 2024, 11:33 IST