Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Reliance to extend full support to relief of Air India plane crash, says Ambani

In a statement, Ambani, Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman and Managing Director, said he and his wife Nita "are deeply pained and anguished by the grave loss of life caused by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad".
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 05:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 05:04 IST
India NewsAir IndiaPlane CrashMukesh AmbaniReliance

Follow us on :

Follow Us