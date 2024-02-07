Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment: Trust submits concept note after 2 years, vows 'no compromise with simplicity'

Ahmedabad: More than two years after it was asked to prepare a "concept note" on "interpretation, exhibition and experience" a visitor would have while visiting the redeveloped Sabarmati Ashram, the trust managing the ashram has submitted the note to the state government.
In October 2021, the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust (SAPMT), which runs the ashram, had announced that the concept note will be drafted following a consultative process involving Gandhian institutes and individuals concerned with future development of the Ashram.
Sources said that the note has been prepared by some of the trustees themselves and didn't officially consult anyone outside. Sources in the trust said that the "process of consultation will start only after government approves the note."
Saying that the content of the note will be made public only after the state approves it, sources familiar with the content said the note, submitted to K Kailashnathan, the Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, has underlined that "any compromise with the simplicity of the ashram should be non-negotiable."
They said, "large part of the note contains technical aspects of the project but what has been underlined is that anything not in sync with the ashram's core values should not be constructed in the name of beautification and tourist attraction." At least two trustees of the ashram were against the decision of not sharing the note with the public until government approved it.
Atul Pandya, director, SAPMT, confirmed that note has been submitted. He said that he can share details with media only after 10-12 days. After the government's approval, the trustees are said to be planning to invite Gandhian institutions and individuals for their opinions on the concept note.
The Mahatma Gandhi-founded 100+ year-old Sabarmati Ashram is set to undergo a massive change, with a Rs 1,200 crore redevelopment plan undertaken jointly by state and central government. The government has roped in Bimal Patel, the master architect behind the new Parliament building, who has created the masterplan.
Concerns have been raised from various quarters that the project may destroy the "simplicity of the ashram" in the name of redevelopment. Eminent citizens and Gandhian institutions have opposed the idea while saying that if redevelopment was to be done at all, it should be done under the supervision of current custodians alone and not by the government.
A litigation to this effect by Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, reached Gujarat High Court where the state government in the affidavit stated that "proposed project would not only promote the ideas and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi which would be for the benefit of society and mankind at large, the said Gandhi Ashram would be a place for learning for mankind of all age groups." The court rejected the PIL.
New trustee inducted
Meanwhile, the SAPMT recently selected Jayshree Lalbhai, wife of chairman and managing director of Arvind Ltd, as a new trustee. The trust was searching for a new trustee after the demise of noted activist and Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA) found Ela Bhatt. Jayshree comes from the industrial Lalbhai family, known for its philanthropy and scores of educational initiatives for several generations. Sources close to her said that she is a trustee in a number of NGOs including Jyoti Sangh, hailed as first woman organisation set up in 1934 to participate in the Independence movement, which now works for underprivileged women.
SAMPT is headed by environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee Kartikeya Sarabhai as a chairman and trustee along with Sudarshan Iyengar, Nitin Shukla and Ashoke Chatterjee.