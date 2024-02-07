Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment: Trust submits concept note after 2 years, vows 'no compromise with simplicity'

Ahmedabad: More than two years after it was asked to prepare a "concept note" on "interpretation, exhibition and experience" a visitor would have while visiting the redeveloped Sabarmati Ashram, the trust managing the ashram has submitted the note to the state government.

In October 2021, the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust (SAPMT), which runs the ashram, had announced that the concept note will be drafted following a consultative process involving Gandhian institutes and individuals concerned with future development of the Ashram.

Sources said that the note has been prepared by some of the trustees themselves and didn't officially consult anyone outside. Sources in the trust said that the "process of consultation will start only after government approves the note."

Saying that the content of the note will be made public only after the state approves it, sources familiar with the content said the note, submitted to K Kailashnathan, the Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, has underlined that "any compromise with the simplicity of the ashram should be non-negotiable."

They said, "large part of the note contains technical aspects of the project but what has been underlined is that anything not in sync with the ashram's core values should not be constructed in the name of beautification and tourist attraction." At least two trustees of the ashram were against the decision of not sharing the note with the public until government approved it.