Six students in Gujarat write explicit content in exam, abuse teachers; flunked

Six college students from Surat's Veer Narmad South Gujarat University were failed by the varsity after they wrote about their friends' stories and love affairs and mentioned explicit details of their relationships. They also used abusive language against their professors and principals in the answer sheets when they took the exams in October.

The male students belong to the BA and BCom streams of the varsity's four affiliated colleges in Surat. They were also fined Rs 1,000 each and directed to submit certificates declaring that they are mentally stable before they appear for future exams, reported Indian Express.

A report was sent to the university's "fact-finding committee" on October 11, after examiners flagged the content of the answer sheets. The committee was headed by V-C Dr Kishorsinh Chavda.

The committee called the six students and their confessions were recorded. They also pledged not to repeat such acts in future, varsity officials stated.

“We have come across incidents of students using abusive language in the answer sheets of university exams… So, the committee members decided to slap a fine and ask for a medical certificate from such students,” Chavda said.

“We have decided not to tolerate such activities… They have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 and submit a medical certificate from a psychiatrist to their college principals. They will get zero,” said Dr Senhal Joshi, a part of the 15-member committee.