Vibrant Gujarat: PM Modi and UAE President hold bilateral meeting ahead of summit, MOUs signed

Gandhinagar: A bilateral meeting was held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan here on Tuesday where several MoUs were signed.

The UAE president is the chief guest at the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) which will be inaugurated by PM Modi at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

"Strengthening ties! Multiple MoUs inked between India and UAE witnessed by PM @narendramodi and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. A testament to the enduring partnership and shared commitment," Gujarat Information Department shared on its official X handle.