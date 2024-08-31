WATCH | Crocodiles drag prey into river as rain eases in Gujarat's Vadodara

However, Vadodara, which witnessed a flood-like situation due to the swelling of the Vishwamitri river, is slowly limping back to normalcy as water has receded in most parts of the city.

The river, which was flowing above the danger mark at 37 feet, was at 23.16 feet on Friday, and of 6,073 persons rescued and relocated, 1,610 have returned to their homes, civic authorities said.

This comes at a time when Gujarat is seeing heavy rains—as many as 26 persons died on August 26 and 27 across the state in rain-related incidents.

Things may not ease up for Gujarat either: a deep depression over the Arabian Sea, which was responsible for the recent deluge, has intensified into a cyclone, which has been named Asna, off the coast of Kutch.

This is the first cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea in August since 1976. The name Asna, given by Pakistan, means "the one to be acknowledged or praised".

Between 1891 and 2023, only three cyclonic storms formed in the Arabian Sea during August (in 1976, 1964, and 1944), according to the IMD.

(With PTI inputs)