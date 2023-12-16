With world's biggest office set to open in Surat tomorrow, India hopes to dominate diamond trade

By Swansy Afonso and Satviki Sanjay

A new office complex that surpasses the Pentagon in size is set to officially open on Sunday in Surat, cementing the western Indian city’s ambitions to become the world’s diamond capital.

The Surat Diamond Bourse in Gujarat state, which covers a constructed area of 6.7 million square feet (620,000 square meters), became the world’s largest office complex when it was completed in July at a cost of 3200 cr rupees ($384 million). The US landmark, which opened in 1943, has an area of 6.5 million square feet.

The complex in Surat will be inaugurated by Narendra Modi, marking another politically symbolic win for the prime minister in his home state as he seeks support for a third term in elections next year. The bourse’s opening will further build on other efforts by Modi’s administration to boost Gujarat economically, for example by cutting red tape to make it more business friendly.

While Mumbai has long been the center of exports for diamonds in India, Surat, also known as “Diamond City,” dominates in processing of the precious gems, with about 90 per cent of the world’s rough diamonds cut and polished there before they are sold to buyers in places like the US and China. The new bourse aims to centralize the industry under one roof.

“Surat is a major cutting center and a diamond exchange is long overdue,” said Eli Izhakoff, honorary president of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses. “Dealers from all over the world can do business from a secured and centralized place with confidence.”

The new complex is located inside the Diamond Research and Mercantile City, a business district modeled after the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, or Gift City, another one of Modi’s flagship projects. It has nine 15-story towers and about 4,700 offices. About 130 offices are already in use, according to Nagjibhai Sakariya, president of the Surat Diamond Bourse.

The SDB also dwarfs the Israel Diamond Exchange, which covers 80,000 square meters. However, the Tel Aviv complex not only houses over 1,000 offices but also contains services such as insurers, banks, a post office, a customs office, as well as entertainment, food and religious facilities.

Historically, Surat was one of the most important trade links between India and countries such as Britain, the Netherlands and Portugal because of its proximity to the Arabian Sea coast. It was supplanted by the rise of Bombay as a port in the 17th and 18th centuries.

Its diamond industry started operations about six decades ago, and picked up pace following the discovery of large deposits in Australia and India’s economic reforms in the 1990s. Mumbai, about 280 kilometers (174 miles) south, remained the trading hub due to its better connectivity with the world.