Gur ko gobar karna inki mastery hai: FM attacks Congress, Venugopal says white paper hiding 'dark truths'

"Congress has mastery of ruining something that has been accomplished... In 2004, when PM Vajpayee's NDA Government handed it over to you with inflation below 4%, what did you do with it? Ill-targeted reckless fiscal policy, ill-targeted subsidies, wasteful expenditure, all done for political gains," she said.

The previous Congress government did complete developments in time but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now personally monitoring progress of development projects, she said.

In a veiled attack on the Sonia Gandhi-headed National Advisory Council during the UPA regime, she said, "we need to have clean, accountable governance, and not governance through an extra-constitutional body."

She added, Congress fears people who could overshadow the 'first family' and citing names of great leaders like B R Ambedkar, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, and Karpoori Thakur.

Senior Congress MP Venugopal, who opened the debate for the Opposition, alleged that the White Paper was an attempt to divert attention from the burning issues of unemployment, price rise and farmers' distress.

Venugopal also asked the Finance Minister why there was no mention of demonetisation or of unemployment rate, poverty and rupee value in the White Paper. "This is actually not a white paper, this is a paper which is hiding the dark truths of this country," he said.