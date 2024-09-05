Had we won 20 more seats in Lok Sabha polls, Modi would not have stayed PM: Mallikarjun Kharge

"We toured the entire country and appealed to the people to save the Constitution… we came very close… if we had got 20 more seats, you would not have seen the Modi sarkar… that is why I am saying that it is in your hands to save the Constitution,” Kharge said in presence of Rahul Gandhi while addressing a public rally in the Sangli district of poll-bound Maharashtra.

“Modi and the RSS want to change the Constitution made by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar,” said Kharge, one of the seniormost politicians and a former minister.

Speaking about the forthcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls, Kharge said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi has emerged to be stronger.

“The ‘asli’ (real) Shiv Sena is with us… the ‘asli’ (real) NCP is with us…the ‘nakli’ (fake) people are on the other side,” he said and sought support of people in the Vidhan Sabha polls to ensure that “progressive thought” prevails over divisive forces.