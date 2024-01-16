Hardwork, innovation by young Indians catalysing vibrant startup ecosystem: MoS Chandrasekhar

"Two very important transformations that our country has undergone are focused, hardworking, corruption-free governance, and Garib Kalyan policies that have lifted 25 crore Indians out of poverty. Today is National Startup Day, and there has been a deep, decisive transformation. We have reached a point wherein, from fewer startups in 2014, we have more than 1 lakh startups and 112 unicorns," Chandrasekhar said.