Assembly Elections 2024 Exit Polls: Haryana may see Congress comeback after decade; no clear winner in J&K

Congress is learnt to have benefitted from anti-incumbency against the BJP in Haryana and its campaign around unemployment, price rise, farmers, wrestlers and Agnipath military recruitment scheme hit a chord with people. It also indicates BJP’s gamble on consolidating non-Jats did not work.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the exit polls indicate an unimpressive run by the Congress in Jammu region that has impacted the NC-Congress-CPI(M) combine’s overall numbers though they managed to hold on to their strongholds in the Kashmir valley.

PDP, which did not find a place in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, also could not come up with an impressive show with predictions showing that they could get 4-12 seats. Others including Apni Party, Engineer Rashid’s Awami Ittehad Party and independents could win 6-23 seats.