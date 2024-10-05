Home
Assembly Elections 2024 Exit Polls: Haryana may see Congress comeback after decade; no clear winner in J&K

hemin Joy
Shemin Joy
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 15:33 IST

Congress is learnt to have benefitted from anti-incumbency against the BJP in Haryana and its campaign around unemployment, price rise, farmers, wrestlers and Agnipath military recruitment scheme hit a chord with people. It also indicates BJP’s gamble on consolidating non-Jats did not work.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the exit polls indicate an unimpressive run by the Congress in Jammu region that has impacted the NC-Congress-CPI(M) combine’s overall numbers though they managed to hold on to their strongholds in the Kashmir valley.

PDP, which did not find a place in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, also could not come up with an impressive show with predictions showing that they could get 4-12 seats. Others including Apni Party, Engineer Rashid’s Awami Ittehad Party and independents could win 6-23 seats.

Five exit polls showed NC-Congress-CPI(M) getting 31 to 50 seats – Gulistan News giving it 31-36, People’s Pulse 46-50, Dainik Bhaskar 35-40, India Today-CVoter 40-48 and Axis My India 35-40.

For the BJP, Gulistan News gave 28-30, People’s Pulse 23-27, Dainik Bhaskar 20-25, India Today-CVoter 27-32 and Axis My India 24-34.

The predictions showed the alliance led by the National Conference is in a better position to form a government. Congress has already invited like-minded parties, including PDP, for cooperation.

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

