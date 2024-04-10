4 wrestlers hospitalised after being beaten up in Gurugram, 11 booked

Gurugram: Two men and their aides allegedly attacked a few wrestlers with sticks while they were practicing in an academy here on Tuesday morning, leaving four of them injured, police said.

The incident, which took place at the wrestling academy at Naurangpur in Sector 79 here, was the fallout of a previous altercation with one of the wrestlers there, they said.

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital. The accused, residents of Shikohpur village, managed to flee, the police said.