MP Brijendra Singh resigns from BJP, joins Congress ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Hisar BJP MP Brijendra Singh resigned from primary membership of the party on Sunday due to "compelling political reasons," following which he joined the Congress after meeting Mallikarjun Kharge at the latter's residence.
"I extend gratitude to the party, National President Sh. JP Nadda, Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, & Sh Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Hisar," he wrote on a post on platform X.
Soon after his resignation, Singh reached the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as speculations over his switch remain rife.
Brijendra Singh's father Birender Singh, who left Congress to join BJP ten years ago, will return to the party in a public function, Ajay Maken has said.
(Published 10 March 2024, 06:42 IST)