BTech student jumps to death from residential building in Haryana's Sohna

Gurugram: A BTech student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of a residential society in Sohna, Haryana, police said on Saturday.

Deepanshu, a native of Bihar, was a second-year BTech student at K R Mangalam University, Sohna Road, the police said.

No suicide note was found from the spot, they added.

According to the police, Deepanshu committed suicide at around 5 am by jumping from the fourth floor of a tower of a residential society in Sohna where he lived as a tenant.