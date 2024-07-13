Burger King killing: 43 rounds fired in shootout that left 3 gangsters dead in Haryana, say police

New Delhi: A total of 43 shots of bullets were exchanged in the shootout between gangsters and a joint team of Delhi and Haryana police in Sonipat that left three alleged gangsters dead and one Delhi Police SI injured, an official said.

The gangsters fired 24 shots as the police retaliated with 19 shots, the officer said a day after the shootout.

Ashish alias Lalu, Sunny Kharar and Vicky Ridhana, all three hailing from Haryana, died in the shootout. Ashish and Vicky allegedly also shot 26-year-old Aman Joon dead at a Rajouri Garden Burger King outlet on June 18.