Haryana Congress' Ajay Yadav flags under-representation of OBCs in party's top bodies, slams Deepak Babaria

Yadav, who took a U-turn after resigning, stated he would remain a Congressman "till his last breath", said he had an "offer" from the BJP post-assembly polls but he did not take it as he his family has had a 70-years-old relationship with the Congress.