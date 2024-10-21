Haryana Congress' Ajay Yadav flags under-representation of OBCs in party's top bodies, slams Deepak Babaria
Yadav, who took a U-turn after resigning, stated he would remain a Congressman "till his last breath", said he had an "offer" from the BJP post-assembly polls but he did not take it as he his family has had a 70-years-old relationship with the Congress.
I have served the congress party for last 38 years and never looked back and gave my best to the party. I worked with my leader late Rajiv Gandhi ji and Sonia Gandhi and cannot forget their affection towards me as our family have long association of more than 70 years since 1952…