Congress capable of winning on its own in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

New Delhi: The Congress is capable of winning the Haryana assembly polls on its own and no talks have been held with any party for an alliance yet, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said, indicating that his party may not have a tie-up with the AAP in the upcoming elections.

In an interview with PTI, Hooda also stressed that winnability would be the criteria for ticket distribution for the assembly polls.

Asked if there is a possibility of a tie-up with its I.N.D.I.A. bloc partner Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the state elections, the senior Congress leader said, "We have an alliance at the national level (with the AAP) but as far as state level is concerned, no talks have been held with any party."

"The Congress is capable (to win) on its own. No talks have been held yet," the two-time chief minister said.