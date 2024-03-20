Congress in Haryana is a divided house, won’t match up to BJP: Biplab Deb

The BJP has asked some of its former chief ministers to take an electoral plunge in the Lok Sabha polls. The party has fielded Biplab Kumar Deb, a Rajya Sabha member and former Tripura chief minister, from West Tripura. As in charge of the BJP in Haryana, Deb was closely involved in the recent political shake-up in the state and the subsequent leadership change. In this interview with DH’s Sumit Pande, Deb claims Congress in Haryana is a divided house and will not be able to match up to the BJP in the Assembly polls slated to be held just after the Lok Sabha elections.

You have decided to break ties with Dushyant Chautala’s Jananayak Janata Party (JJP). Will it not affect the BJP’s prospects in the Lok Sabha polls?

We are very clear about Haryana. In 2019, we won all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state. And once again, you will see the BJP repeat that performance. The last election victory came without any pre-poll alliance with any party.

Congress alleges that the JJP breakup is a fixed match and has been done to divide the Opposition votes.

Congress is a divided house in Haryana. Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda considers areas around Rohtak his territory. In Ambala, Kumari Shelja is holding her fort. Then party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has his faction, while Kiran Choudhry is flexing her muscles. Under the circumstances, Congress does not stand any chance against the BJP.