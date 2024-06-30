Congress may not project CM face for Haryana polls, indicates party in-charge for state

Chandigarh: Congress leader Deepak Babaria indicated on Sunday that the party may not project a chief ministerial face for the Haryana Assembly polls slated to be held later this year.

The Congress general secretary in-charge of Haryana exuded confidence that his party will win the polls with a big mandate and form its government in the state.

Replying to a question, Babaria hinted that the Congress may not project anyone as its chief ministerial face ahead of the election.