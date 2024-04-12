'Driver appeared to be drunk': All you need to know about Haryana school bus crash

'Driver appeared to be drunk'

An injured student said that the driver, Dharmender, was driving at a high speed and 'appeared to be drunk'.

Confirming this allegation, Mahendragarh Superintendent of Police, Arsh Verma said that a medical examination confirmed the driver's intoxication.

Harsh, a 15-year old student told the Indian Express, "The driver was speeding and when we asked him to slow down, he said the school authorities would chide him."

Hanuman Singh, grandfather of an injured student told the publication that upon seeing Dharmender's rash driving, villagers stopped the bus and took the key out of the ignition.

"At Kheri Talwana, the bus was stopped by a few villagers who saw that the driver was drunk and driving rashly. They took the keys out of the ignition. They returned it after the school staff on the bus made them. Around 6 km away from the village, the accident took place", he said.

In addition to the driver's intoxication, NDTV reported the bus's fitness certificate had expired in 2018.