'Driver appeared to be drunk': All you need to know about Haryana school bus crash

Six student were killed, and around 20 were injured when a school bus in Haryana's Mahendragarh rammed into a tree on Thursday.
Parents are alleging negligence on the part of the school as the driver was reported to be drunk. Police have arrested three people, including the school's principal.
Here's all you need to know about the accident:
When did the accident happen
The accident occurred at 8:30 am on Thursday in Kanina town's Unhani village. 40 students from GL Public School, spanning primary to secondary classes, were aboard when the bus overturned after hitting a tree.
'Driver appeared to be drunk'
An injured student said that the driver, Dharmender, was driving at a high speed and 'appeared to be drunk'.
Confirming this allegation, Mahendragarh Superintendent of Police, Arsh Verma said that a medical examination confirmed the driver's intoxication.
Harsh, a 15-year old student told the Indian Express, "The driver was speeding and when we asked him to slow down, he said the school authorities would chide him."
Hanuman Singh, grandfather of an injured student told the publication that upon seeing Dharmender's rash driving, villagers stopped the bus and took the key out of the ignition.
"At Kheri Talwana, the bus was stopped by a few villagers who saw that the driver was drunk and driving rashly. They took the keys out of the ignition. They returned it after the school staff on the bus made them. Around 6 km away from the village, the accident took place", he said.
In addition to the driver's intoxication, NDTV reported the bus's fitness certificate had expired in 2018.
Authorities' action
Since the school was open on Eid holiday, a show-cause notice has been issued demanding the school's explanation, State Education Minister Seema Trikha said.
Three people, including the school principal, Deepti, Dharmender and another school official, Hoshiar Singh, have been arrested.
On the complaint of a Class 12 student, an FIR has been registered against the bus driver, the school principal, and the school administration under IPC sections 109, 120B, 279, 336, 337, 304, and 185, as well as under the MV Act, at Kanina City police station, IE reported.
Transport Minister Aseem Goel said the state government has ordered a probe into the incident following the registration of an FIR. He also directed officials to check the fitness of all school buses.
Officials said that an an assistant secretary in the office of district-transport-cum-secretary, Mahendragarh, has been suspended after the certificate expiration came to light.
The education department has also decided to hold a meeting to ensure that 'Surakshit School Vahan Policy' for safe transportation of children is strictly enforced.