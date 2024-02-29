Farmers' protest: Haryana Police to cancel passports, visas of those involved in violence

The Haryana Police has decided to cancel the visas and passports of all those who have been involved in the violence and partaken in destruction of properties in the Punjab-Haryana border, in what comes as a strict action against the ongoing farmers' protest.

The cops will send the names of those involved in the violence to the passport offices so that their passports can be cancelled.

"We have identified involved in violence coming to Haryana from Punjab in the name of farmers' protest. We have identified them with CCTV cameras and drone cameras. We will request the Ministry and embassy to cancel their Visas and passports... Their photos, name and address will be given to the passport office. We are working on canceling their passports...," DSP Ambala Joginder Sharma told in a video statement yesterday.