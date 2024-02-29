Farmers' protest: Haryana Police to cancel passports, visas of those involved in violence

The Haryana Police has decided to cancel the visas and passports of all those who have been involved in the violence and partaken in destruction of properties in the Punjab-Haryana border, in what comes as a strict action against the ongoing farmers' protest.
The cops will send the names of those involved in the violence to the passport offices so that their passports can be cancelled.
"We have identified involved in violence coming to Haryana from Punjab in the name of farmers' protest. We have identified them with CCTV cameras and drone cameras. We will request the Ministry and embassy to cancel their Visas and passports... Their photos, name and address will be given to the passport office. We are working on canceling their passports...," DSP Ambala Joginder Sharma told in a video statement yesterday.
Meanwhile, seven days after the death of Shubhkaran Singh during clashes between protesting farmers and Haryana security personnel at the Khanauri border point, the Punjab Police registered a case of murder on Wednesday night.
Shubhkaran (21), a native of Bathinda, was killed and 12 security personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border on February 21. The incident occurred when some protesting farmers were trying to head towards police barricades, put up to halt their 'Delhi Chalo' march.
The Punjab Police has registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 114 (abettor present when an offence is committed) of the Indian Penal Code at the Patran Police station in Patiala.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the agitation to press the Centre to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee on minimum support price for crops and farm loan waiver.
Farmers, mostly from Punjab, taking part in the agitation have been camping at the Shambhu and the Khanauri border points.
Farmer leaders had earlier said the protesters will continue to camp at Khanauri and Shambhu till February 29 when the next course of action will be decided today.
