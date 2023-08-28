Gurugram: Posters asking Muslims to leave come up in slum, FIR lodged

Posters were pasted on the walls of a few shops in a slum here, asking Muslims to leave the place by Monday or face consequences. The posters came up at a slum in Sector 69 here a day before Monday's call by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) led groups for a 'shobha yatra' to resume the Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh which was disrupted by the communal clashes in July. In a complaint registered in this regard, one Mojed said he found the poster on the wall of his tea shop on Sunday morning.