Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Electoral debutants gear up for high-profile contest in Julana

In the electoral ring are Congress’ Vinesh Phogat, the sports icon who became the fierce face of an anti-sexual harassment protest and retired from wrestling after a shock end to her medal campaign at the Paris Olympics, AAP’s Kavita Dalal, the first Indian woman wrestler to compete in the WWE, and BJP’s Yogesh Bairagi, a commercial pilot.