Haryana budget: CM Khattar announces scheme to give subsidy, interest-free loans on e-scooter purchase by gig workers

He said the details of the scheme shall be separately notified by the labour department.

Meanwhile, Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced an allocation of Rs 92.83 crore to the labour sector for 2024-25, an increase of 7.05 per cent over the revised estimates of Rs 86.71 crore in the current year.

He said during 2023-24, Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board, spent Rs 250 crore on different welfare schemes supporting 85,338 beneficiaries.

The government has recently launched a scheme for providing electric scooters for the daughters of registered construction workers with financial assistance of up to Rs 50,000, or the actual ex-showroom price, whichever is less, through e-RUPI.

This will enable daughters of construction workers to avail of better opportunities for higher education, he said.