JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini moves confidence motion for his govt in state assembly

Saini took oath as Haryana's new CM on Tuesday following the resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar.
Last Updated 13 March 2024, 06:05 IST

Follow Us

Haryana's new Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini has moved a Confidence Motion for his government in the state assembly, news agency ANI reported.

A Confidence Motion is a motion of support proposed by a government in a parliament or other assembly of elected representatives to give the members a chance to register their confidence in a government. The motion is passed or rejected by means of a parliamentary vote.

Saini took oath as Haryana's new CM on Tuesday following the resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar.

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 March 2024, 06:05 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsHaryana

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT