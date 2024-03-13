Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini moves confidence motion for his govt in state assembly

Haryana's new Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini has moved a Confidence Motion for his government in the state assembly, news agency ANI reported.

A Confidence Motion is a motion of support proposed by a government in a parliament or other assembly of elected representatives to give the members a chance to register their confidence in a government. The motion is passed or rejected by means of a parliamentary vote.

Saini took oath as Haryana's new CM on Tuesday following the resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar.