Haryana govt suspends mobile internet in Sirsa amid tension over Dera Jagmalwali succession dispute

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Wednesday suspended mobile internet services in Sirsa district till Thursday midnight citing apprehensions about possible breach of peace due to the succession dispute in Dera Jagmalwali following the demise of the sect chief Bahadur Chand Vakil.

After Vakil's death on August 1 at a private hospital following prolonged illness, two factions led by Virender Singh and Gurpreet Singh respectively are involved in the tussle for control of the Dera which has followers in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

On Thursday, 'Antim Ardas' (final prayers for the deceased) will be performed and it is expected that a large number of his followers will reach the Dera.