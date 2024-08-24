Haryana polls: State BJP selects 5 names from each assembly seat to send to central leadership

The party had brainstormed on the assembly seats of Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Rewari, and Palwal on Thursday.

On the second day of the meeting, there was a discussion on the names of candidates for the assembly seats in other 17 districts.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said, "The finalised names will be sent to the central leadership. Bharatiya Janata Party is forming the government for the third time by winning the assembly elections with a huge margin." State election in-charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also claimed that BJP will be victorious.