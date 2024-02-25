Haryana's identity is 'dhakkad kisan, jawan and pehalwan': Khattar

Kaithal: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday said the identity of Haryana is associated with "dhakkad kisan, jawan and pehalwan" (powerful farmers, soldiers and wrestlers).

Special attention is being given to infrastructure to promote sports in the state, and athletes are being secured of their future not only through financial assistance, but also through reservation in jobs under category A, B, and C, he said.

The chief minister was speaking as the chief guest at the "Sansad Khel-Kood Spardha" organised here.