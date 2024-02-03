Khap is our culture, you cannot assess it on isolated incidents: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Faridabad: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said khap is our culture and a symbol of the depth of our civilisation, and it cannot be evaluated on the basis of some isolated incidents.

He said, "Look at our culture, khap (clan-based outfits). Go into the background of khap. You will find that khap is positive. You cannot assess it on isolated incidents," said Dhankhar.

Dhankhar also praised akharas in Haryana, saying they have a glorious history.

Addressing a gathering in Faridabad after releasing a book, 9 Incredible Years of Haryana Government: Emergence of a New and Vibrant Haryana, at Surajkund, he said India has changed in the past 10 years, from being in the news for scams, to now poised to becoming the third largest economy in the world in the next two and three years.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar among others were present on this occasion.

In his address, Dhankhar said, "I want to state how much India has changed in the last 10 years. There are some reasons behind the change. First is that corruption was rampant in the country."

He further added, "If you look at the period 10 years ago, India used to remain in the news for two things - scams and that our economic position was quite worrying in the eyes of the world. It used to be said that India was part of the fragile five".

"Today we are the fifth largest economic power in the world. We have left Canada, England and France behind and in the next two-three years, India will be the third largest economy in the world, surpassing Japan and Germany," he added.