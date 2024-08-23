Kumari Selja throws hat in ring as Haryana CM if Congress comes to power

Discussing the possibility of a post-poll tie-up, Selja asserted that there will be no hung assembly and the Congress will get an "excellent majority".

"We are in touch with the people on the ground. They are totally against the BJP," she said.

"The Lok Sabha results came and in assembly polls also very good results will come and we will form the government." Asked if the Congress would declare a chief ministerial face ahead of the polls, Selja said the party has certain ways of doing things.

"When you are in government, obviously the person who has been CM leads the party. But when you are in the opposition, the party hardly ever projects a chief ministerial face."

To a pointed question on whether she is in the running for chief minister in case the Congress gets a majority, Selja said, "Individually and community-wise, people do have their ambitions. Why not?"

On being seen as a future chief minister of Haryana, she said, "That is for my party and high command to decide."

She also said she had worked at the Centre for long and would now like to move to the state level.

"I have done a lot of politics at the Centre, I wish to work at the state level. Peoples' works are more related to the state. So I wish to work in the state, rest the high command has to decide finally but yes I definitely wish so," she said in response to a question on whether she would contest assembly polls.