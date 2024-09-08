Man arrested for raping, killing masseuse for demanding extra money in Gurugram

Gurugram: A man has been arrested for allegedly raping and strangulating to death a 23-year-old woman at a guesthouse near Jharsa village here in Haryana, police said on Sunday.

The masseuse, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was called to the guesthouse by Anil Pahal, 40, on Saturday evening, they said.

Pahal, a local, admitted that he killed the woman following a heated argument between them over she demanding extra money, police said.