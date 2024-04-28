Man returns from jail, kills infant of wife who lived with his brother: Report

A man who was released from jail recently allegedly killed a 7-year-old infant girl after finding out that his wife and his brother had started to live together and she had the baby while he was serving his sentence, a TOI report said.
As per the publication, the convict, Vijay Sahni, has been arrested on murder charges. Vijay was convicted in a chain-snatching case in 2022 previously, served his time in Bhondsi jail, and was released after two years on April 24.
After his release, Vijay went to meet his wife, who had started living with his brother in Nathupur Hills. The murder was also reported from the same area on Thursday night, as per the report.
TOI quoted a DLF-3 police official who said that Vijay learned about the infant when he met his wife, following which they had an argument. In those heated moments, Vijay slammed the infant to the ground.
A team from DLF-3 police station reached the spot when neighbours alerted the police.
"The 7-month-old girl was found in an unconscious state. The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead,” a Gurgaon police spokesperson said, TOI quoted.
The infant’s mother in her statement said that Vijay was caught illegally selling liquor in Delhi earlier, had snatched a gold chain from a woman in Saraswati Vihar on September 24 that year and was arrested in October.
Vijay is now booked under IPC Section 302 (murder), will be reportedly produced before a court on Saturday.
(Published 28 April 2024, 07:22 IST)