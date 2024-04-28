Man returns from jail, kills infant of wife who lived with his brother: Report

A man who was released from jail recently allegedly killed a 7-year-old infant girl after finding out that his wife and his brother had started to live together and she had the baby while he was serving his sentence, a TOI report said.

As per the publication, the convict, Vijay Sahni, has been arrested on murder charges. Vijay was convicted in a chain-snatching case in 2022 previously, served his time in Bhondsi jail, and was released after two years on April 24.

After his release, Vijay went to meet his wife, who had started living with his brother in Nathupur Hills. The murder was also reported from the same area on Thursday night, as per the report.